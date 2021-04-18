The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.68. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $64.74. 10,289,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

