Bintex Futures Price Up 12.7% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $85,699.88 and approximately $1.75 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00724516 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,817.33 or 1.00140312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.00850906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

