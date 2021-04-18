Analysts Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 463,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,480. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

