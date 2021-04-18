Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

