Veriti Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.