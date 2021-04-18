Iowa State Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,055,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

