Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 606,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2,722.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 120,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,343 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 217,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 5,864,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,991,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

