Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. 547,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,431. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $230.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

