Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. 9,049,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.