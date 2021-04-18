Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $29.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $230.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.