Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.47.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,474,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.20. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.95 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.