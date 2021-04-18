Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 127.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.83 ($1.67).

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

LON:HAS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,377,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 94.65 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.70.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

