CX Institutional Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 454.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $156.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,903. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

