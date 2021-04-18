Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.30 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $42.30 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00278263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,983,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

