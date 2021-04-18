Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 853 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

