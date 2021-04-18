Bithao (BHAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.72 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Bithao has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and $1.50 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00068179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00678871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00038851 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,172,587 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

