Loopring [NEO] Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00278239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.00727455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,550.58 or 0.99756591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00849413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

