Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 16,476,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,072,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

