iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

