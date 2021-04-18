Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

