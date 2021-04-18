JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 8.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,254 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

