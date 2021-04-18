Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,728 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,954 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,010,611,000 after buying an additional 331,125 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.08. 2,031,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

