Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 239 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $423.29. 477,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,697. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.99 and a 200 day moving average of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.