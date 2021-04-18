Zacks: Analysts Expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Brainsway reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 15,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $143.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

