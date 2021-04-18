Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.91. The stock had a trading volume of 879,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

