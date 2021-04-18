ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

