Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in March

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF remained flat at $$5.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.