Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.35 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

