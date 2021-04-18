ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $16.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.85 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $63.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.30 billion to $71.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.61 billion to $69.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,332. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

