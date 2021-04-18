Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $164.51

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.51 or 0.00296510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $6.42 million and $132,592.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.