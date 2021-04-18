VideoCoin (VID) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.05 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $93.75 million and $2.05 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 773% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.