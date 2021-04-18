BOScoin Price Up 62.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $8,704.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

