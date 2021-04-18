Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on POAHY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

