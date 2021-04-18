Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,425. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $161.50 and a 1-year high of $314.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

