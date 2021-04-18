Iowa State Bank Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,346. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

