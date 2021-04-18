Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.80. 4,379,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

