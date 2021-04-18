American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,375,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,583. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

