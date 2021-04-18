Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

