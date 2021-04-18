QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Short Interest Up 37.3% in March

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. 23,427,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198,176. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in QuantumScape by 73.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.