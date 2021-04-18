Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,730. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.