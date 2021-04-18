iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,994 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000.

Shares of JKD stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $236.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

