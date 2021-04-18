Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. 547,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,431. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $230.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

