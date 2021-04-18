Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,319,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

