Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.12. 3,754,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.