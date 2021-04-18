Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $$37.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

