Arionum Price Tops $0.0005 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $87,677.37 and $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,134.16 or 0.03877116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00477933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $912.71 or 0.01658120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00572086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00582426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00426763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003908 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.