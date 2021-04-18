Global Social Chain (GSC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $174,003.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $174,003.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

