DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.08 million and $1,400.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $912.71 or 0.01658120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00572086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.