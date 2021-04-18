Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,633,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,645. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

