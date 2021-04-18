iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Iowa State Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $269.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.67 and a 200 day moving average of $232.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

